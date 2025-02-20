Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 20: Abhir marries Kiara; here’s how Poddars and Goenkas react

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 20: The episode begins with Manish losing his temper. He blames Charu for walking away from the wedding, leaving Abhir heartbroken. Abhira tries to calm him down, urging him to wait until they know the whole truth before making accusations. Meanwhile, Abhir, hurt and angry, recalls his moments with Charu. Kiara interrupts his thoughts while Shivani decides to visit the wedding venue one last time to meet Abhira and RK.

Back at the Poddar house, everyone is worried about Charu. Abhira notices Krish holding something and asks him about it. Krish reveals that he found a note in Charu's room. When Abhira reads it, she realizes Charu backed out of the wedding on her own. Manish once again lashes out at Charu, but Kaveri defends her, calling her unfortunate. This leads to a heated argument between Manish and Kaveri, where he accuses her of never valuing Abhira and blindly supporting Charu. In his anger, Manish shifts the blame onto Armaan.

Abhira steps in, defending Armaan and reminding everyone that he stood by both Abhir and Charu's wedding. The situation takes a shocking turn when Abhir stuns both the Poddars and the Goenkas by announcing his marriage to Kiara. His revelation leaves everyone speechless.

Armaan and Abhira confront Abhir and Kiara, questioning why he made such a hasty decision. Armaan asks Abhir why he couldn't wait a little longer for Charu. Feeling betrayed, Abhir insists that Charu never truly loved him and was just playing with his emotions. Kiara adds that Charu never valued Abhir's love or her own sacrifices. This leads to a tense argument between Abhir, Armaan, and Abhira.

Amidst the chaos, Kaveri blames Armaan and Abhira for the family's troubles. Armaan, deeply hurt, questions how she could blame Abhira for everything. But Kaveri stands firm, saying that bringing Armaan into the family was a mistake. She calls him a bad son and brother, even comparing him to his biological mother.

Unable to tolerate Kaveri's harsh words, Abhira steps in to defend Armaan. She confronts Kaveri, saying that she has always been unfair to him. Abhira also points out that while Kaveri blames her for destroying the family's happiness, she has played a major role in the problems they are facing. Kaveri is left speechless by Abhira's words.

Abhira then turns to Abhir and tells him that his decision has hurt both Charu and Kiara. Abhir, however, insists that he simply followed his heart. Abhira counters that while listening to one's heart is important, sometimes one must also think logically. Kiara, realizing that their marriage won't be accepted, says that they only came for blessings but now understand they won't get them. With that, Abhir and Kiara decide to leave. Manisha suddenly collapses, leaving everyone in shock. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.