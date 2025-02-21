Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 21: Kaveri warns Armaan’s biological mother Shivani; Abhira follows them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 21: The episode begins with Armaan feeling upset after hearing Kaveri’s harsh words. Abhira comforts him, and he thanks her for standing by him. She reminds him that it’s not about taking sides but about doing what’s right. Both of them start worrying about Charu. Meanwhile, Abhira is angry with Abhir for betraying Charu.

Just then, Madhav calls Armaan. He asks Armaan to meet him immediately. Armaan tells Abhira to wait for him until he returns. Shivani arrives at the Poddar house and is overwhelmed by memories of the past. When she sees Kaveri, she panics and leaves. Kaveri, determined to protect Madhav and Armaan, decides to chase Shivani.

Sensing something unusual, Abhira follows Kaveri, hoping to learn the truth about Armaan’s biological mother. Meanwhile, Armaan returns and looks for Abhira but gets distracted when he sees an unfamiliar bag. He wonders who it belongs to. Vidya interrupts his thoughts, advising him to stop overthinking, and drags him inside for dinner.

She assures him that Kaveri was wrong to blame him and acknowledges that Abhira stood up for him. However, when Armaan asks if she has forgiven Abhira, Vidya firmly says she never will. She recalls how Ruhi and Kiara’s actions have caused trouble with the Goenkas, making her even angrier.

Abhira decides to tell Armaan about his mother but hesitates. She realizes she needs to learn the full truth first. Meanwhile, Kaveri continues to follow Shivani. At the same time, Vidya tries to turn Armaan against Abhira, claiming that Abhira enjoys making him chase after her. She warns him to stay away from Abhira, but Armaan ignores her. Worried about Abhira, he asks Madhav for help in finding her.

Abhira secretly hides in Kaveri’s car, determined to discover Armaan’s real mother. When she sees Kaveri confronting Shivani, she is shocked. Kaveri orders Shivani to leave the city before Madhav and Armaan find out about her. Shivani is stunned to learn that both Madhav and Armaan are alive and begs for a chance to meet them. However, Kaveri threatens her, warning her to leave before things get worse. Shivani grows anxious, while Abhira, unable to see Shivani’s face, becomes more determined to uncover the truth.

As Armaan searches for Abhira, Kaveri’s threats push Shivani to her limits. Overwhelmed with emotions for Madhav and Armaan, Shivani suddenly faints. Just in time, RK arrives to help her. Abhira begins to suspect that Armaan’s real mother might be named Shivani. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.