Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 22: Armaan learns truth about his biological mother; know how he reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 22: The episode begins with Abhira discovering that RK’s mother is actually Armaan’s real mom. Armaan notices Abhira’s distress and asks why she seems upset. Instead of answering, she hugs him tightly. Meanwhile, RK rushes to the doctor to check on Shivani, who has suffered a panic attack. When Shivani regains consciousness, she calls out for her son. RK insists that he is her son, but Shivani denies it, leaving him in shock.

Later, Abhira tells Armaan that his biological mother is alive. Armaan is stunned and demands to know how she found out. Abhira lies, saying she learned the truth while searching for Shivani. She chooses to hide Kaveri’s involvement, afraid it could break the Poddar family apart. Armaan is devastated, realizing he unknowingly performed rituals for his biological mother without knowing Shivani was his mother.

At the Goenka house, Kiara repeatedly knocks on the door, asking to be let in. Abhir insists they will not be welcomed, but Kiara believes family ties cannot be broken. Determined, Abhir tries to force open the door, but Manish eventually opens it. However, Manish scolds Abhir for bringing shame to the family. Swarna stops Manish from hitting him, and despite the tension, Surekha and Swarna invite Abhir and Kiara inside.

Back with Armaan, he struggles to gather the courage to face Shivani. Abhira urges him to meet her, while RK anxiously watches over Shivani. Shivani thanks RK for his kindness but insists he is not her son. Confused, RK asks if she remembers everything now. At that moment, Shivani realizes that Armaan is actually her son. RK, feeling insecure, worries that Armaan will take everything from him. Shivani comforts RK, but he remains uneasy.

Meanwhile, Abhir and Kiara perform a ritual together. Excited about becoming Abhir’s wife, Kiara insists on taking a picture and happily calls herself “Mrs. Abhir Kiara Sharma,” leaving Abhir in shock.

Abhira once again tries to convince Armaan to meet Shivani, but he refuses. She reminds him that Shivani has been waiting for this moment all her life and insists he should not run away from the truth. At the same time, Kaveri informs Vidya that Shivani has escaped from the retreat. Vidya panics, afraid that Shivani will take Madhav and Armaan away from them. Kaveri assures her that they cannot let the truth come out and vows to keep Shivani and Madhav apart. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.