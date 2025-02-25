Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 25: Armaan and Abhira bring Shivani to Poddar household

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 25: The episode begins with RK questioning Abhira for supporting Armaan’s decision. He expresses his faith in Armaan, believing that he will take care of both Shivani and Abhira. RK then announces that he has to leave for Delhi for a case. Shivani stops him, asking if he plans to leave without meeting her.

Shivani insists that, as a mother, she has space in her heart for both her sons and praises RK. Feeling proud, RK calls himself her favorite son, and she showers him with love. Armaan, who sees RK as his brother, is asked by RK to take care of Abhira and Shivani before he goes missing for a month.

Armaan decides to take Shivani to the Poddar house, but she hesitates, worried that Kaveri will never accept her. Abhira reassures her, saying that as long as she and Armaan stand by her, no one can take away her rights. Abhira then writes her name on Armaan’s favorite bench. Determined, Armaan vows to make Kaveri accept Shivani.

Meanwhile, Kaveri is restless and deeply worried about Armaan. Madhav asks why she is so anxious, and she explains that the whole family is tense. Manisha blames Charu for Kiara and Abhir’s marriage.

Advertisement

Charu calls Kajal, who urges her to return. Sanjay worries about Charu, while Manisha accuses her of abandoning the wedding and causing Kiara pain. Sanjay argues that Kiara is happy with Abhir, but Manisha insists that Kiara was put on the spot due to Charu’s sudden departure. Their argument escalates, and Vidya fears that the family is being affected by negative energies.

The Poddars are left stunned when Armaan arrives with Abhira and Shivani. Kaveri panics, afraid that Shivani will expose her to Madhav and Armaan. Shivani then reveals the truth—that Kaveri kept her away from Madhav and Armaan.

Snapping back to reality, Madhav, in shock, asks Shivani if she is really alive. He then turns to Armaan and Abhira, questioning how they found her. Abhira explains that Shivani had been staying with RK, who had taken her from an ashram. She also shares that Shivani had been hospitalized. Armaan then asks Madhav about the last time he saw Shivani.

Advertisement

Madhav recalls that after their tragic accident, everyone convinced him that Shivani was no longer alive. Vidya is shocked, while Kaveri stands frozen. Armaan and Madhav rush to support Vidya as Shivani, overwhelmed, watches Armaan comforting her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.