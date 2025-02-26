Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 26: Armaan shocks Poddars by cancelling divorce with Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 26: The episode begins with Madhav revealing that he was tricked into believing that Shivani had died, which led him to marry Vidya. After the wedding, he finds Armaan and brings him home. Armaan questions who spread the rumor that Shivani was dead.

Vidya is devastated and fears that Madhav will leave her for Shivani, blaming Shivani for her pain. Shivani tries to comfort Vidya, but Kaveri warns her to stay away, accusing her of breaking their family apart. Abhira stands up for Shivani and almost exposes Kaveri but changes the subject at the last moment.

Sanjay and Kajal insist that Vidya is Madhav’s true wife, while others argue that Shivani’s situation should not be ignored. Rohit blames Shivani for Vidya’s misery, leading to a heated argument with Armaan. Vidya says she accepted and raised Armaan as her own.

Armaan asks Abhira to take Shivani to the guestroom, which angers Kaveri. She says Shivani does not have a place in their house. He declares that he cannot choose between Vidya and Shivani. Kaveri thinks to herself that she thought she got rid of Abhira, but she returned with Shivani.

Meanwhile, Kiara’s plan to perform the post-wedding rituals is interrupted by the ongoing family drama. Swarna comforts her, saying that she should wait for a few days for Abhir to calm down and the drama at the Poddars to subside.

Meanwhile, at Poddars, Abhira continues to defend Shivani against Vidya’s accusations. Sanjay asks her why she is still there, she should be at the court with Armaan to finalize the divorce. Armaan surprises everyone by declaring that he is canceling his divorce with Abhira, leaving Kaveri tense.

Abhira goes to the bedroom and finds a jar where Armaan had kept her belongings safe all along. The two share an emotional moment and finally confess their love for each other. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.