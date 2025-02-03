Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 3: Armaan and Abhira struggle with the reality of their divorce

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 3: The episode begins with Abhira in shock after learning that Armaan has already set a date for their divorce. Meanwhile, Kiara apologizes to Charu for her earlier outburst, and they make amends. Kiara then surprises Charu by revealing that she has proposed to Abhir.

Charu insists that Abhir doesn’t love Kiara, but Kiara believes that love will grow over time, just like it did for Armaan and Abhira. While Charu is doubtful, Kiara is excited about her future with Abhir.

Shivani asks RK about Abhira. He pretends to be on a call with Abhira to convince her that Abhira is busy. Seeing this, Shivani prays for Abhira and RK’s happiness. Shivani advises RK that Abhira should stop worrying about work and take care of herself.

Abhira and Armaan reflect on their past, recalling their love for each other. Abhira wonders why she still thinks about Armaan despite his decision to divorce her, while Armaan struggles with the reality of their marriage ending.

The Poddar family celebrates Vasant Panchami. Manisha notices Vidya looking towards the stairs, and Vidya lies, saying she is waiting for Kajal. Kaveri questions Armaan about wearing black on a festive day, and he tells her that he is heading to court to finalize the divorce.

Swarna tells Manish that they won’t perform the puja, as her mind is occupied with Abhira’s thoughts. Surekha suggests talking to the Poddars, but Manish refuses.

Madhav tells Armaan that he hoped he had learned from his mistakes, but Armaan responds that their relationship ended before he could make things right. Manisha urges Vidya to stop Armaan, but she refuses, and Armaan remains firm in his decision.

Charu prays for Abhir, and Kiara asks who she is praying for. Charu replies that it’s for Abhira and Armaan. Charu is shocked when Kiara reveals that she spent 25 lakhs on a guitar for Abhir. Charu scolds her for wasting Manoj’s money, but Kiara doesn’t care.

Determined, Abhira decides to go to court alone and asks the Goenkas to pray for her. Manish offers to go with her, but she insists on handling it herself. Meanwhile, Armaan stops Kaveri from accompanying him to court.

At the court, Sanjay, Armaan, and Charu wait for Abhira. Charu asks the judge to wait a little longer for her. Meanwhile, Abhira realizes that Vasant Panchami is a day that brings loved ones together, and she has a change of heart about divorcing Armaan. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.