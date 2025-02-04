Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 4: Armaan gets jealous seeing Abhira with RK; here’s how he reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 4: The episode begins with Sanjay questioning Charu about whether her client will arrive on time. Charu requests the judge to grant some extra time and keeps calling Abhira.

Meanwhile, at home, Kaveri decides to perform the Basant Panchami puja. Vidya eagerly waits for Armaan, but Kaveri says that today Armaan will not be in a condition to do anything, let alone perform puja. She instructs Krish to lead the puja instead.

During the puja, Manisha encourages Vidya to pray for Armaan and Abhira’s reunion, but Vidya refuses and instead prays for their separation. However, Madhav, Charu, Aryan, Krish, Manoj, and Kiara pray for Armaan and Abhira to reunite, which shocks Kaveri and Vidya.

Meanwhile, Abhira hesitates to proceed with her divorce on such an auspicious day. When Charu texts her to report to the court, Abhira says to herself that she is only a few meters away from the court, but she cannot walk in that direction. The judge, displeased with the delay, extends the case date.

Charu tries to defend Abhira, but Armaan strongly opposes it, expressing his frustration that Abhira did not show up to officially end their relationship. Hurt and angry, he walks away.

Later, RK meets Abhira at the temple and awkwardly asks about her divorce. Realizing his mistake, he quickly changes the topic and urges her to visit the hospital, revealing that Shivani refuses to take her medication without seeing her. Though hesitant, Abhira agrees to go. Armaan sees this and decides to follow them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Abhir asks Charu to meet him, but she declines, not wanting to hurt Kiara. Aryan overhears Charu and Abhir’s plan and stops Kaveri from interfering. Finally, Charu agrees to meet Abhir one last time.

At the hospital, Abhira arrives with RK and convinces Shivani to take her medicine. Shivani then requests RK to place a flower in Abhira’s hair as part of a ritual. RK hesitates, but Abhira insists. Just as he is about to do it, Armaan steps in and completes the ritual angrily, leaving everyone surprised.

As Armaan leaves, Shivani sees him and asks RK about him. She senses a connection with Armaan. RK tells Shivani that he is her son, leaving her emotional.

Meanwhile, Abhira confronts Armaan, who accuses her of moving on. She explains the truth about pretending to be RK’s wife for his mother’s sake. Armaan vents his frustrations and walks away, leaving Abhira in tears. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.