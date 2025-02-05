Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 5: Charu and Abhir go missing; will Armaan and Abhira find them?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 5: The episode begins with Manish and the family waiting for Abhira. She arrives and tells them that her divorce has not been finalized. When she notices Abhir's bag, she questions him about it, but he refuses to let her check, saying it has his old clothes that need to be discarded.

Meanwhile, Sanjay informs Kaveri that Abhira missed her court hearing and accuses her of confusing Armaan. Vidya asks Armaan if he followed Abhira, and he admits that he did because he wanted to know why she skipped the hearing. Kaveri, realizing that Charu is handling Abhira's case, decides to speak to her but is shocked to find out that Charu is missing.

Abhira later discovers that Abhir's wardrobe is empty and tells the Goenkas that he has left, leaving Manish worried. Charu secretly meets Abhir, who asks her to look into his eyes and say she doesn't love him. Charu tries to stay firm, but Abhir suggests they elope and stay in Mumbai until their families calm down. Charu disagrees.

Back at the Poddar house, everyone is anxious about Charu's whereabouts. Armaan notices Aryan looking tense and finds out he overheard Charu planning to meet Abhir. Kiara accuses Aryan of lying, while Sanjay blames Abhir for influencing Charu.

Advertisement

Ruhi, however, defends Abhir, saying he would never harm Charu. Armaan insists that instead of arguing, they should focus on finding Charu. Just then, Abhira informs them that Abhir is also missing.

Kaveri demands that Madhav file a kidnapping complaint against Abhir, but Madhav refuses, saying the law should not be misused. Armaan promises to find Abhir and Charu. When Abhira visits the Poddars, Sanjay blames her for the situation. Kaveri questions Armaan for supporting Abhira, but he stands by her. Determined, Abhira and Armaan team up to search for Charu.

As Armaan and Abhira turn to leave, Abhir and Charu return home. Kajal asks if Abhir did anything to hurt Charu. Sanjay tries to slap Abhir, but Abhira stops him and urges Charu to speak. Armaan also interrupts and stands in front of Abhira. However, both Charu and Abhir remain silent. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.