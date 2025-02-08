Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 8: Kaveri agrees to Abhir and Charu’s union on THIS condition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 8: In today's episode, Armaan brings everyone together, prompting Kaveri to inquire about the purpose of the meeting. He reveals that he wants to discuss Abhir and Charu, leaving the Poddar family in shock.

Kiara interrupts, correcting Armaan and stating that the discussion should be about her and Abhir’s relationship. However, Armaan clarifies that Abhir and Charu love each other. Kaveri opposes the idea, saying that Abhir cannot marry either Kiara or Charu. Armaan tries to explain to Kiara that she deserves someone better than Abhir.

Meanwhile, Abhira also tries to convince her family. Manish refuses to accept Charu and Abhir’s relationship. Abhira insists that Armaan will handle the Poddars. Surekha adds that since Charu is Sanjay’s daughter, he will never agree to this union. Manish and Swarna remain firmly against the match.

When Abhira asks Swarna what Akshara would have done, Swarna replies that Akshara would have supported Abhir and Abhira’s side.

Kiara is heartbroken, and Charu decides to talk to her. However, Sanjay calls Charu a liar and refuses to approve of the relationship. Madhav advises Charu to speak to Kiara. Charu confesses to Kiara that she tried to stay away from Abhir but failed. She then asks Kiara if she still loves Abhir, assuring her that she will step back if she does.

Abhira urges Manish not to worry about the Poddars. Later, Kiara calls Abhir and tells him that she is letting go of her feelings for him. She asks him to keep Charu happy. Meanwhile, Charu feels bad for Kiara, and Kiara regrets not understanding Charu sooner.

Abhira announces in front of the Goenkas that Charu has finally accepted Abhir. She then asks Manish to approve of their relationship. However, Manish refuses, stating that he has issues with the Poddar family. Abhira decides to talk to Kajal about it.

Kaveri believes that both Charu and Kiara have lost their minds, while Sanjay continues to reject Abhir. Kajal assumes that Charu must have sought her help for Abhir. Abhira texts Kajal, encouraging her to fight for Charu.

Krish and Aryan urge Sanjay not to interfere in Abhir and Charu’s relationship, while Krish requests Sanjay to bless them. Ruhi supports Abhir, saying that he is much better than Neeraj, but Sanjay asks Ruhi to stay quiet. Rohit stands by Ruhi.

Kaveri decides to meet Manish. Arman asks her to handle things calmly, and she invites Sanjay to come along. Kajal takes a stand for Charu and confronts Kaveri for always restricting her since childhood. She firmly decides to support Charu and stands with her.

Kajal then asks Kaveri to approve Abhir and Charu’s wedding. After much thought, Kaveri agrees but with a condition—if Charu faces any problems after marriage, she cannot return to the Poddar house. Sanjay strongly opposes Kaveri’s decision, but Kajal accepts her condition. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.