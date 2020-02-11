Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 11, 2020: Naira gets shocked upon knowing the truth

Luv and Kush leaves from the house. Later, Naira gets shocked knowing about Luv and Kush’s actions.

The show starts with Luv blaming Trisha for the flight miss. Kush asks him what if Trisha tells the truth to everyone. Vansh and Kairav gift them bands and requests for staying with them. They asks about Trisha which makes Luv and Kush panicked. Luv thinks to go by road while Naira thinks of Trisha’s reaction on letters after which she gets a doubts on Luv. Kartik tells Naira to not give up and they will try again to find the culprit.

Naira sees a nightmare and gets anxious. She watches Luv and Kush sleeping and cares for them. She checks Luv’s phone but couldn’t find any clue in that. Next morning, Luv and Kush feels relaxed after leaving the house while Naira forces Trisha to confirm her suspicions. She catches Luv and Kush on their way which makes them scared. Naira recalls the moment when Trisha discloses about Luv and Kush. Naira yells on Luv and Kush for doing this crime and tells them to go home.

Everyone asks Kartik about Naira only then she enters with Luv and Kush at home. Kartik asks him what happened after which she reveals the truth to everyone. Everyone gets shocked hearing this and the episode ends.

What will happen now? Will Luv and Kush accept their crime? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

