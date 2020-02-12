Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 12, 2020: Goenkas get to know the Truth

Surekha yells on Naira for blaming wrong against Luv and Kush. Later, Goenka's gets shocked knowing the truth.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira revealing the truth to everyone. Kartik asks Luv and Kush but Surekha shouts on him for asking such questions. She argues with Naira and tells her to prove she is right. Naira informs her about Luv and Kush's lie for their college. Surekha tries to defend them but Naira tells her about snatching the dupatta of Trisha and all the incidents related to them. Surekha refuses to believe which encourages Luv to lie everyone.

Kartik asks Luv and Kush again but Luv backfires on Naira. He says that Naira is putting false blames on them. Naira questions them but Surekha stops her for interrogating. Luv acts being innocent while the Goenka gets in confusion. Kartik tells them to confront Trisha now which makes Luv and Kush panicked. Trisha gets scared seeing Luv and Kush while Dadi and Surekha say bad to her but Kartik and Naira ask them to not make her scared. Naira asks her the truth.

Luv and Kush feel scared while Trisha's health goes bad. Dadi tells Naira to not say anything now and leaves. Naira starts crying and tells Trisha that she will try to reveal everything soon. Surekha starts shouting at Naira for accusing Luv and Kush. Kartik tries to defend her but Samarth tells him that maybe Naira has assumed wrong. Naira informs them that Luv and Kush are family otherwise she can take them to the police station, which makes everyone shocked. Kartik asks her to wait for Trisha’s statement.

Luv and Kush get in an argument while Naira gets anxious because of the situation going worst. Kartik tries to explain her things but she refuses to listen which takes them both in an awkward situation.

The nurse informs Naira about Trisha's recovery which makes her happy. Trisha thanks her and asks about Luv and Kush. Everyone asks her to tell the truth after which she reveals that it was Luv, Kush, and Abhishek who molested her. Everyone gets stunned to know the truth and the episode ends.

