Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 13, 2020: Kartik gets out of control

The episode begins with Kartik angrily calling Luv and Kush. He finds them hiding under the table and starts beating for their crime. Surekha tries to stop him but Akhilesh stops her. Kartik gets extremely angry at them. Luv and Kush try to apologize for their mistake. Surekha requests Kartik to control his anger but Akhilesh asks her to not do so. Samarth asks everyone to think calmly but Naira and Kartik start shouting on Luv and Kush. Kartik locks them in their room. Kush gets anxious thinking about their punishment.

Kartik and Naira imagine Luv and Kush's childhood memories. Everyone feels guilty for their crime while Akhilesh blames himself for Luv - Kush's upbringing. Manish calms him and tells him that it is not his mistake. Surekha requests Swarna and Dadi to convince Kartik but they refuse to help her. Kairav and Vansh discuss about everyone and decides to talk to Kartik and Naira about it.

Trisha informs them how Luv and Kush used to harass her and they are very bad, she requests them to punish Luv and Kush. Kartik assures her and asks her to stay calm as her health goes bad. Goenkas decide to snatch all the facilities from them. Kush fights with Luv and decides to do the unwanted. Dadi tells everyone to keep the things in the house while Naira wants Luv and Kush to face the law. Surekha tries to defend them but Naira asks justice for Trisha. They get shocked seeing Kush attempting for suicide.

Credits :Star Plus

