Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 14, 2020: Naira in a confused situation

Surekha begs Naira to forgive Luv and Kush. Goenkas gets scared seeing the police came to meet Trisha.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kush trying to suicide. Goenkas are stunned seeing this. Surekha yells on Naira badly for Kush's drastic step. Kartik and Naira goes to talk to him. Naira doubts on Luv and Kush for doing a drama. Kush feels scared but Luv asks him to act for a while. Kairav and Vansh asks Kartik and Naira but they makes an excuse and leaves. Kush informs Luv that he cannot act more but Luv requests him to not stop his acting.

Kush sees Kartik and Naira and tells them that he is jumping. Luv asks Naira to promise them that she won't involve police in the matter but Naira asks him to stay silent. Kartik requests Kush to step back after which he agrees and comes back. Everyone feels relaxed while Vansh and Kairav hear servant's conversation. Surekha loves Kush during the same time Luv and Kush apologize to everyone.

Kartik tries to explain Kush but Surekha stops him from saying anything. Naira takes his side but Surekha yells on her and blames her for Shubham's death. Surekha begs Naira to cancel Luv and Kush's punishment but Naira refuses doing so. Naira realizes her their responsibility towards the opposite gender only then the inspector arrives at Goenka villa. Everyone is shocked seeing him and assumes that Naira has called them but the inspector clears their doubt.

Manish makes an excuse to cover the topic while the inspector asks to meet Trisha for the enquiry. Surekha requests Naira to stay quiet in front of the inspector. Nurse informs Naira that Trisha is calling her after which the inspector decides to meet her. Kush and Luv feels worried for their punishment. The inspector questions to Trisha about her accident but Naira makes an excuse from her side. Later, Trisha's condition goes bad so the latter asks him to come again for the enquiry.

Credits :Star Plus

