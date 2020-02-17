Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 17, 2020: Naira in a state of shock

Manish informs Luva nd Kush’s punishement. Naira informs Kartik that Luv and Kush hasn’t realized their mistake.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira feeling hurt thinking about justice for Trisha. The inspector asks Goenka to inform him whenever Trisha wants to speak to them. Naira tells Kartik that she is not fine and does wrong by saying lie to the inspector. Manish scolds Luv and Kush and informs their punishment. Kartik also agrees and asks them to stay far from everyone. Luv and Kush apologizes but Akhilesh refuses to forgive them.

Dadi requests Naira to tell Trisha to hide the truth. Naira gets shocked and confronts to Kartik but he informs her that Luv and Kush are family so they cannot ruin their future. Naira leaves in anger while Dadi informs everyone about Mahashivratri. Kartik goes to make Naira understand, meanwhile, Luv and Kush discusses about their punishment. Luv tells Kush that they have to emotional blackmail the family to escape from the punishment.

Luv and Kush makes Kartik believe that they have realized their mistake while Naira overhears their conversation and realizes that they have no regrets for their mistake. Naira gets upset talking t Negi uncle about Trisha. Samarth and Gayu discusses about Naira’s condition. Naira apologizes to Trisha and confronts Kartik about Luv and Kush’s punishment. They get into an argument because of them. Kartik orders Naira to tell Trisha that Luv and Kush won’t be going to the police station.

Naira and Kartik both gets heart. Luv and Kush pretends to be good in front of Kartik. Kartik goes to see Naira while Trisha thinks about Luv and Kush’s punishment. Naira informs Kartik that she is not betraying with the family.

