Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 18, 2020: Luv and Kush threaten Trisha

Everyone celebrates Mahashivratri while Luv and Kush threatens Trisha. Later, police comes to arrest them.

The episode begins with Naira watching Luv and Kush talking happily while she gets upset hearing Dadi's conversation for Trisha. Later, Goenkas celebrates Mahashivratri at which Kartik and Naira think about their differences. Trisha thinks to talk to Naira about Luv and Kush. Naira and Kartik try to adjust to the situation. Trisha gets upset seeing Luv and Kush performing the veneration while they get worried watching Trisha coming towards them and takes her with them.

Naira goes to find Luv and Kush. Everyone discusses about them and leaves for work. Luv and Kush yell at Trisha and asks her to stay quiet. She gets hurt hearing that Naira didn't complaint against them while they threaten her and leaves. Naira gets shocked hearing their conversation and goes to meet Trisha but she already leaves in anger. Naira looks for her on the road while Trisha remembers Luv and Kush's words.

Naira saves Trisha from falling but Trisha says bad to her and informs her about Luv and Kush's behavior with her. Naira brings her home and remembers everything about Trisha's incident. She plays a conch that brings everyone there. Afterward, Goenkas gets stunned seeing the inspector came to arrest Luv and Kush.

Will Naira take the complaint back? Or it will create problems in Kartik and Naira's married life? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More