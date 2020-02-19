Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 19, 2020: Naira faces opposition

The inspector arrests Luv and Kush while Kartik yells on Naira for doing the unthinkable.

The show continues with Goenka's shocked hearing about Luv and Kush's arrest. They get stunned that Naira complained against them. Luv and Kush try to defend them while Dadi scolds Naira for backstabbing with them. Kartik confronts her but Naira informs him that she did what is right. He requests the inspector but the inspector informs them about his responsibility and takes Luv and Kush with him. Everyone feels helpless for the situation while Naira stops the inspector which raises Kartik's hope.

Naira gives the inhaler to him and lectures Luv and Kush to not perform anything wrong. She gets surprised when Kartik assures Luv and Kush for their bail. Naira and Kartik feel hurt on the other side, Manish contacts the lawyer. Kartik gets into a fight with Naira. Everybody remains quiet on her questions about the same situation with any family member after which she leaves the house with Trisha.

Devyani and Kaveri try to make her understand the reactions of opposing Goenkas but Naira answers them and asks Trisha to rest. Naksh decides to hire a lawyer for Trisha while Kaveri asks Naira to return to her home. Kairav and Vansh discuss about Luv and Kush, later, Naira cares for them. She gets upset when everyone ignores her. Naksh informs Naira about the lawyer and reaches to meet him. She briefs Shivani his junior about the case and requests her to appoint Mr. Jhaveri. Shivani messages him for a meeting while Naksh informs Naira to appoint him only.

Credits :Star Plus

