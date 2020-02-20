Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 20, 2020: Naira finds Jhaberi’s behavior strange

Naira feels weird for Jhaberi’s strange behavior. Later, Jhaberi assures Goenka for winning the case.

The episode starts with Naksh telling Naira that no matter what happens, we have to hire this lawyer only. Naira feels worried to convey her message and meets Mr. Jhaberi. Mr. Jhaberi agrees to fight the case for Trisha while Naira finds his behavior very strange. He asks her to meet in the court after which she informs Naksh of his behavior. Goenkas discuss about the lawyer, meanwhile, Jhaberi reaches to meet them.

Jhaberi informs everyone that he’ll win the case while Kartik feels his behavior mysterious. Naira tells Trisha about his experience and their justice, on the other side, Jhaberi takes Goenka's side instead of Naira to bring Luv and Kush out from jail. The next morning, Goenkas and Singhanias reach the court while Kartik and Naira think about their affected relationship. Kairav and Vansh discuss about Luv and Kush because of whom their thinking is also getting affected.

Kartik shows his care for Trisha when she gets a cough. Swarna’s health goes bad when she takes stress for Kartik and Naira. Everyone starts crying seeing Luv and Kush’s condition. Surekha feeds them but the inspector takes them inside. Surekha warns Naira only them Kartik indirectly takes her side and leaves. Kaveri gets angry at Naira for taking the matter to the court.

Mr. Jhaberi arrives at the court at which everyone thinks that matter will be resolved soon. They are surprised by his strange behavior but then assume anything from their mind and the episode ends here. Stay with us for the next.

