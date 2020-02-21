Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 21, 2020: Naira feels betrayed

Kairav creates chaos in the house. On the other hand, Naira feels cheated by Jhaberi’s startling act.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes on with everyone looking for Kartik while Naira thinks about taking the case to the court instead of sorting it by own. Kairav ​​creates chaos in the house for which Gayu calls Kartik. Devyani and Swarna wish for everyone’s wellbeing. Naira, Naksh, Manish and Akhilesh discuss choosing Jhaveri for the case. Luv and Kush come to the witness box. Jhaveri talks to the Judge and misleads him against Trisha’s accusations.

Naira gets shocked seeing Jhaveri’s double face game. Naira yells on him but Jhaberi informs her that he is fighting from Goenka's side. Naira feels cheated while Goenkas get confused because of her. Judge orders her to calm down while Jhaveri informs the Judge that it is a false accusation case from an orphanage girl to earn money. The judge informs Naira about coming in the court without any preparation after which Naira gets into a fight with Jhaveri.

Judge grants bail for Luv and Kush after Jhaveri’s request. Kartik gets confused seeing Naira’s condition. Jhaveri asks Manish to make Naira understand why he did this. Naira warns him that she will bring the truth out soon.

