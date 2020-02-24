Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 24, 2020: Naira exposes Jhaveri

Kartik apologizes to Naira for going against her. Later, Naira reveals a shocking truth to the Goenkas.

The show begins with Naira warning Mr. Jhaveri to expose his misdeeds for which Jhaveri laughs on her and leaves. Kartik watches everything and is in a lot of confusion. He meets Naira while she starts crying after imagining Luv, Kush and Trisha's words. Kartik asks her to not lose her hope and informs her that no matter what will happen he'll stand by her side. He apologizes to her for his mistake and tells about Kairav learning bad habits.

Kartik informs Naira of what impact is going on Kairav from these things and blames himself for his condition. He motivates Naira to fight against injustice and wrong. Goenkas feel weird when Luv and Kush enjoy their welcome and shocked to know that Jhaveri did this. Kartik apologizes to Trisha and thinks to expose Jhaveri. Manish asks Jhaveri why he did this then Jhaveri brainwashes their minds. He assures them that the court's decision will be announced in their favor only.

Surekha welcomes Luv and Kush while Kartik informs everyone that he is on Naira's side to fight against them. Everyone is shocked to see the police again at the house after which Kartik reveals that they are here to arrest Mr. Jhaveri. After everyone's question, Naira informs them that Jhaveri is Abhishek's father and that's why he is fighting the case to make his son out from the case and the episode ends here.

Credits :Star Plus

