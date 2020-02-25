Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 25, 2020: Manish orders Kartik to leave the house

Mr. Jhaberi turns Naira's plan on her and provokes Manish against her which results in Kartik and Naira's leave.

The show goes on with Naira revealing Mr. Jhaberi's truth to everyone. Kartik and Naira both yell on him for his misdeeds. Kartik asks him to call Abhishek back in the town only then Abhishek enters the Goenka house. Jhaberi asks them to listen to him now and backfires on Kartik and Naira. He provokes the family against them and threatens Naira for standing against him after which he leaves the house. Manish request the inspector to leave, meanwhile Kartik thinks to confront him.

Manish and Kartik get into a heated argument after which Manish asks Kartik to leave the house hearing which makes everyone stunned. Kartik agrees and asks Naira to take Kairav with them. Luv and Kush talk about Kartik's betrayal against them because of Naira during which Kairav overhears their conversation. Naira apologizes to Kartik and blames her for the situation, meanwhile, Kairav refuses to come with them. Kairav asks Manish to help him from not leaving them while Kartik and Naira try to make Kairav understand.

Manish warns Kartik to save his family first before thinking about outsiders. Gayu asks Kartik to think once for his decision but he decides to leave with Naira. How will Naira handle the situation now? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

