Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 26, 2020: Kartik and Naira reach Singhania house

Kaveri scolds Naira and Kartik for leaving the house. Later, they sneak into Goenka villa to collect evidence against Luv and Kush.

The show starts with Swarna asking Kartik and Naira to think before leaving but they refuse to think again for Kairav’s future and leaves the house. Trisha feels happy for Kartik and Naira’s togetherness while Kaveri and Devyani get shocked seeing them at their doorsteps. Kartik informs them everything but Kaveri scolds them for leaving the house. Kartik and Naira try to make them understand and think a way to make everything right as soon as possible.

Dadi blames Naira for her stupidity while Manish asks Jhaberi to wrap the case. Swarna sends Kairav’s picture to Naira. Later, Naira asks Trisha about her molestation case after which she thinks to get Luv and Kush’s phone for evidence. Luv informs Kush that he has already deleted the video while Kartik thinks to retrieve the data from their phones. Swarna and Manish discuss about Kartik and Naira’s step, Meanwhile, Kairav informs Vansh about missing Kartik and Naira.

During the late night, Kartik and Naira sneak into the Goenka villa to get Luv and Kush’s phones. They go to see Kairav and apologize to him after which they gets tensed seeing Gayu there. Dadi thinks to check Kairav once while Gayu manages to send her back. Naira asks Gayu to help and not inform anyone, as they are against wrong, not the family. Afterward, Kartik and Naira see Luv and Kush playing games without any regrets. Naira plans to beat Luv and Kush in the game to make them sleep. Kartik goes to take the phone but accidentally drops a flower vase and the episode ends here.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More