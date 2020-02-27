Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 27, 2020: Kartik and Naira's master plan begins

Jhaberi thinks about Naira's weird behavior. Kartik and Naira tries to retrieve Luv and Kush's phone.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik takes Luv and Kush's phone after which they spend some time with Kairav before leaving the house. Kaveri tries to make Kartik and Naira understand the value of family instead of going against them. Kartik and Naira think to confront a hacker for unlocking Luv and Kush's phone. The next morning, Kairav gets happy seeing the frog and lion's craft but later recognizes the police and leaves his room.

On the other hand, Naira wishes to meet Kairav once for which Kartik asks her to go to his school. Naksh informs them about the newspaper's coverage against Luv and Kush while Goenkas gets tensed because of the media's step only then Jhaberi arrives at the Goenka villa. He informs them that there is only one thing that can save the family. Kartik and Naira are about to leave to meet the lawyer only then Manish asks them to settle the case without taking it to the court.

Kaveri supports Manish and asks the latter to meet them once. Kairav gets hurt but refuses to call Naira. Surekha comes to wake Luv and Kush after which he finds his phone missing. Kartik and Naira arrive at Goenka villa while Jhaberi gets stunned seeing Shivani on Kartik and Naira's side. Kartik informs everyone that they weren't going for any settlement and asks Naira to leave. Jhaberi threatens Shivani and questions Naira about the proof, which makes him feel weird about her answer. Shivani leaves to prepare for the case.

Meanwhile, Manish yells on Jhaberi for Shivani's step while Jhaberi informs them about the evidence which makes everyone scared for Luv and Kush. Kartik calls the hacker at home to retrieve the phone. Goenka discusses Luv and Kush's phone. Gayu worries about helping Kartik and Naira. They question Jhaberi to think a plan while Kartik and Naira eagerly wait for the phone to unlock.

Will Kartik and Naira be able to collect the proof? Stay with us for the next update.

Credits :Star Plus

