Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 28, 2020: Gayu and Naira get into an argument

Kartik and Naira worries for the stolen phone. Kaveri reveals that she gave it to Suhasini for everyone’s well being.

The episode starts with Jhaberi asking Gayu that she knows something about the phones. Just then, the phone processing stops in midway. Gayu reaches Singhania's house and requests Kaveri to do something and get the phones back. Kartik and Naira overhear their conversation and feel guilty for Gayu’s condition because of them. Suhasini gives the phone to Manish while Kartik and Naira think that maybe the phones are with Dhruv. They get shocked by finding the phones missing.

Naira doubts on Gayu and apologizes to her for her doing. Gayu yells on her when Kairav arrives at home. Kartik gets tensed thinking about Naira’s whereabouts. Naira meets Kairav and cares for him after he got hurt. Kairav runs away from her hearing the police siren after which Naira enters the Goenka villa. Dadi says bad to her and refuses to meet Kairav. Afterward, Surekha gets into an argument with her which makes Naira feel bad. Suhasini prays for everyone’s wellbeing.

Naira informs Kartik that phones are with Goenkas. They get tensed and share their worry with Kaveri. Kaveri starts crying after which she reveals that she gave the phone to Suhasini. She informs them that she only wants peace in her daughter’s life and the episode ends.

Credits :Star Plus

