Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 4, 2020: Naira speaks to Luv and Kush

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Naira promising Trisha to make her culprit punish soon. Kartik asks the inspector for finding the culprit quickly and talks to Naira about the same. Meanwhile, Abhishek blackmails Luv and Kush to either give him Trisha’s video or 10 lakh rupees. Naira dances in anger and prays to Goddess to help her, while she feels weird seeing Kairav and Vansh burying their toys in the sand. Vansh unintentionally plays a prank which distracts her from thinking anything.

Naira apologizes to Kartik for her behavior last night. But Kartik conciliates her and tells to find the culprit soon. Luv misleads Kairav to get Gayu’s necklace and gets tensed seeing Naira coming towards them. He makes Kush understand for involving Kairav in it. Naira asks Inspector about Trisha's criminal. Gayu and Samarth start finding the necklace. Naira shouts on Kairav for being careless and gets shocked to see his diary.

Kartik and Naira ask him about Kartik’s forged signature. He gets tensed hearing their questions and reveals that Luv has done this task in return to get them the jewellery box. Luv and Kush ask Naira to make Kachoris for them. Naira questions them regarding the signatures and jewellery. Surekha informs everyone that Gayu’s jewellery is with her only. She asks Luv and Kush to apologize to Kartik for their mistake.

Later, in Luv and Kush’s room, Surekha scolds Luv for doing the wrong. She questions them that why he does this while on the other side Kairav apologizes to Kartik and Naira. What will Naira do to find Trisha’s culprit? Stay connected to know more.

