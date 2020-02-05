Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 5, 2020: Naira gets worried about Kairav

Naira gets tensed to see Kairav’s bad habits. She asks to separate him from Luv and Kush for a while.

The show begins with Kairav apologizing to Kartik and Naira. They forgive him for confessing the truth and decides to take better care of him. When Naira tries to discuss about the jewellery, Kartik refuses listening her. Luv informs Surekha about Abhishek’s blackmail for the incident. Naira thinks to ask Surekha herself, while Surekha gets shocked to hear about Abhishek’s demand. She signs a cheque for them but gets tensed to see Naira there. Surekha escapes from there by making excuses.

Naira makes Kartik happy and asks Kairav to keep his plate. Kartik makes tea for them while Kairav leaves saying that it is a work of girls. Kairav’s teacher informs Kartik and Naira about Kairav’s changed behavior towards girls and boys. Naira asks Kartik to teach him that boys and girls are same and they have equal rights. They both do an act in front of him to teach him the lesson. Naira shares her worry with Kartik and asks to talk to Luv and Kush about the same.

Luv plays a game with Kairav and Kush in which he hurts the servant. Kartik catches them doing it and discusses it with the family. Naira thinks about Kairav’s learning bad habits. Surekha asks Naira to keep Kairav away from Luv and Kush to give them some space. Naira informs everyone to separate Kairav and Vansh from Luv and Kush for some time. She tries to tell her point of view but Kartik also takes Surekha’s side after which she leaves. Dadi asks Kartik to make her understand the right. He discusses Kairav’s problem with Naira. He makes her understand to don’t take such strict actions. Naira reluctantly agrees on that.

