Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 6, 2020: Kartik & Naira celebrate their anniversary

Kartik and Naira celebrates their anniversary. Later, Trisha regains consciousness.

The show goes ahead with Manish and Swarna making Kartik and Naira understand their responsibilities towards each other. They encourage them to celebrate their wedding anniversary with full joy. On the other hand nurse notices Trisha’s health improvement. Manish and Swarna plans a surprise for Kartik and Naira. They both celebrate their anniversary happily. Naira leaves her phone for charging while Luv picks doctor’s call and gets tensed to hear about Trisha. Abhishek tells him to reach the hospital before Naira.

Naira comes to take her phone at the same time when Luv and Kush leaves. They reach the hospital and plays an act for the entry. Kush gets scared hearing that Naira is also coming to see her. Naira and Kartik leaves for the hospital. Abhishek plans a trap in which he calls the nurse out to let Luv and Kush go in Trisha’s room. Luv tries to talk to her while Abhishek leaves them seeing Kartik and Naira approaching.

Kush repeatedly asks Luv to walk from there. They gets frightened to see Trisha’s condition getting worse. They both hides before Naira and Kartik see them. Naira panics seeing Trisha’s condition. She informs the doctor to fix the knob but doctor tells them for doing defibrillation. Naira gets anxious because of Trisha. Kush tells Luv that he going to tell the truth to Kartik but stops himself seeing Kartik shouting at the hospital staff. Nurse informs Kartik that Trisha regained consciousness. Luv and Kush feel relaxed but gets terrified thinking for the future.

Will Trisha reveal the name of her convict? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

