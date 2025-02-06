Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 6: Armaan unexpectedly meets Shivani; this happens next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 6: The episode begins with Sanjay angrily questioning Charu about Abhir, demanding the truth. Charu and Abhir remember their past. In a flashback, Abhir proposes to Charu, but she stops the car and tells him to marry Kiara instead. She says she doesn’t love him and wants to focus on her career. She adds that she needs a supportive husband, unlike Abhir, who can't even walk.

Charu lies to Sanjay, saying she didn’t meet Abhir and that he only dropped her off. However, Abhir exposes her lie, revealing that she rejected his proposal. He says Charu explained that they are not right for each other.

Abhir then turns to Kiara and asks if she will marry him. Meanwhile, Abhira gets a call from RK, which Armaan notices.

Kiara agrees to marry Abhir. Armaan confronts Abhir saying he is not out shopping for clothes. He warns him not to play with Kiara and Charu’s emotions. Abhira asks Abhir to think wisely. She gets a call from RK again.

Armaan gets angry and throws away her phone. Hurt by his reaction, Abhira decides to leave with Abhir.

On the other hand, Shivani asks RK about Abhira. RK tells her to rest and assures her that Abhira has gone home. Shivani, however, wonders why RK won’t let her meet Abhira. RK tries to calm her down.

At home, Surekha questions Abhir about his sudden decision to marry Kiara, which upsets Manish. Swarna also asks Abhir why he made such a choice. Abhira warns him not to mess with Kiara and Charu’s lives.

Abhir defends himself, saying that Charu wants him to marry Kiara and he is saving Kiara’s heart from getting broken. Abhira challenges him, asking what happens if he can’t truly love Kiara. Abhir responds that he might fall in love with her over time, but Abhira asks what he will do if he can’t forget Charu.

Kiara remains firm in her decision to marry Abhir, despite Kaveri’s anger. Armaan asks Kiara if she really wants to be Abhir’s second choice. Kiara confidently says that Abhir will eventually love her.

When Armaan pushes further, Kiara throws the question back at him, asking if he knows what love is, and why Abhira is not with him. Manisha tries to calm the situation, but Kaveri sends Kiara to her room.

Meanwhile, Shivani insists on meeting Abhira, despite RK’s attempts to stop her. They come out on the road and wait for the auto.

Elsewhere, Vidya tells Armaan that Abhira is already involved with RK. Armaan tells Vidya whether he gets separated from Abhira or not, nobody in the house should insult her. He picks up Abhira’s phone and decides to return it to Abhira.

Armaan unexpectedly meets Shivani, who feels an unusual connection with him. Shivani says Armaan is her Aru. RK comes and tells Shhivani he is his son and not Armaan. Shivani then asks Armaan to drop her off at Abhira’s place, and he agrees. RK hesitates and Armaan questions him why he is hesitating to visit his wife. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.