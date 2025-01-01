Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 1: Will Vidya’s mistake hinder Armaan and Abhira’s reconciliation?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jan 1: Today’s episode begins with Armaan praising Charu for her work. Abhira and Abhir come and give Armaan the concert tickets. He praises Armaan for supporting him in front of the Poddar family. They leave and Armaan gets excited.

Armaan asks Charu if she will go to the concert. The latter says no and asks him to be careful with the family. Armaan says he will ask Rohit, Ruhi and Krish. As they leave, one of the tickets slips from his hand. Later, Kiara finds it and decides to go to the concert to apologize to Abhir there.

Sanjay and Krish argue with each other over booking return tickets. Siara overhears their conversation.

Kaveri asks Vidya why she is determined to apologize to Abhir. The latter replies that she has hurt Abhira and Armaan many times, so this way she can make it back to them. She also adds that she is hopeful this apology can save Armaan and Abhira’s relationship. Kaveri tells her that she is having false hopes and asks her to reconsider her decision.

Manish sees Abhir smoking and scolds him. He says he will also start smoking and tries to take a cigarette from Abhir. The latter snatches the lighter and throws it in the dustbin. He says he cares for him and doesn’t want to see him sick. Manish asks him to take care of his health.

Charu talks to her client when she sees Abhir leaving on his bike. She asks him to remove the bike stand. Abhir says she cares for him. But Charu replies that she only cares about his clients, and since Abhir owes her client money, she is worried.

Vidya leaves with the car for the temple. On the other hand, Abhir also leaves. Vidya’s car hits Abhir’s bike, and he falls on the road. Vidya gets nervous and decides to escape from there. Abhir screams in pain.

Abhira sees Armaan at the concert and decides to talk to him. She sees Kiara there and questions her why she is there without her family’s permission. Kiara escapes as she spots Kaveri. Abhira and Armaan look for Kiara. The episode ends here.

