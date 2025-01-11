Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 10: Vidya confesses her crime; court’s verdict shocks Armaan-Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 10: Today’s episode begins with Armaan confronting Sanjay for spiking his drink. He questions Sanjay over the fake reports and asks how he came prepared. He questions if it was Sanjay’s plan to spike his drink. Everyone is shocked.

Sanjay says he cares about Vidya, and with his plan, at least they can hope not to send Vidya to jail. Armaan tries to talk to Abhira. She replies that Sanjay won’t give her family a chance for a fair fight. She accuses him of always supporting his family, even now that they are trying to prove that Abhir is mentally unstable.

Kaveri scolds Abhira and asks her not to create a scene in the court. Armaan tells Kaveri that Abhira is his wife and she can talk to him any way she likes. They don’t notice a camera recording them.

Manish steps in and takes Abhira away. He says Goenkas know how to settle the score fair and square. Abhira’s engagement ring falls, and she steps over it. Armaan notices this.

Back at home, Armaan stares at Abhira’s photo on his phone. Kaveri tells Sanjay that he is right and should take over the case. Armaan gets offended. Kaveri says Sanjay’s approach might be wrong, but it will save Vidya.

Abhir sees the news on television and learns that Sanjay tried to prove he is mentally unstable. He takes his sleeping pills, and the bottle falls from his hand.

Abhira tells Manish, Surekha, and Swarna that they should not tell Abhir about what happened at the court. They see the bottle and rush to help Abhir.

Swarna calls the doctor, and Abhira scolds Abhir. She asks him if he cares about his family and asks him to have faith in her. She shows him Akshara’s picture and notices that her engagement ring is missing.

Armaan looks at the ring and thinks about Abhira. He says he has always taken inspiration from her, and this time, he will do the same. He keeps the ring in the drawer.

The next morning, Abhira prays in the temple. Armaan asks her if she prayed for her win. She says she will lose in the end because both are her family. Vidya leaves seeing Abhhira, and the latter wishes Armaan all the best.

At court, Abhira’s lawyer proves that Sanjay’s reports about Abhir were fake. Armaan apologizes and says they are ready to pay settlement fees. Next, he brings Kiara to the witness box, proving Abhir was driving fast.

Abhira’s lawyer shows the CCTV footage of Vidya and Abhir’s accident. Vidya admits she is guilty as she is called to the witness box. The judge sentences Vidya to 10 years of imprisonment. Everyone is shocked. The episode ends here.

