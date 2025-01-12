Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 11: Vidya goes to prison; will Abhira regret fighting for Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 11: Today's episode begins with the judge ordering Abhira's sentence. She breaks down as the police try to take her away. Armaan looks at Abhira and thinks of the court proceedings. As she steps out, she faints seeing the crowd outside. Armaan insists they must take her to the hospital. Abhira calls Vidya 'maa' and sits beside her with a water bottle.

Armaan yells at Abhira and says everything ahs happened because of her and she should live with this guilt. The police say they can get her treated at the jail. Madhav tells them not to teach him about the law.

The Poddars get Viidya to the house and call the doctor. At Goenkas, Abhir welcomes Abhira by singing a song for her. She gets emotional. Abhir tells her that today, she fulfilled the duties of a mother and his trust in the family has finally been restored. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha are happy to see the siblings.

Abhira says she has fulfilled her responsibilities of being an elder sister and now it's time for her to fulfill her duties as a wife and daughter-in-law. Everyone is shocked and stares at her in disbelief.

Vidya regains consciousness and sees the female police waiting for her. Kaveri tells Manoj, Sanjay, and other family members to contact the ministers and utilize their network to bail Abhira. Everyone refuses to help them. Manoj says Sanjay shouldn't have prepared the fake reports against Abhir.

They see Vidya coming downstairs with the police. She removes her jewelry and hugs everyone. Armaan tries to look away, but Kaveri says he should look at this condition and realize that everything happened because of Abhira.

Armaan refuses to hug Vidya as the police take her away. Outside the Poddar house, a crowd has gathered shaming the Poddar family. Abhira arrives and keeps calling Armaan and Vidya. The crowd throws stones at Vidya which Armaan catches with his hand. Abhira beats the person throwing the stone.

As the police take Vidya away in the jeep, Armaan runs behind the car. Abhira calls Armaan, but Swarna takes her away. At the Poddar household, Surekha says she hosted a veneration to celebrate the winning of the case.

Abhir tells Abhira it's a win for both of them and applies tika on her forehead. Armaan arrives there riding a bike. Abhira stands in front of Abhir. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

