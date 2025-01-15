Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 14: Vidya comes out of prison; Armaan or Abhira, who is behind it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 15: Today's episode begins with Abhira arriving at the Poddar household and seeing the writings on the wall. She says she never wished Vidya to face this; she wanted Abhir to get justice and Vidya to realize her mistake. Abhir agrees with her.

Abhir says Armaan and Abhira are separated for him despite them not creating any trouble. He says he doesn't like Armaan but has seen how much effort he has put into winning Abhira back. He also adds that he knows Abhira is crazy about Armaan. Abhira hugs him.

At the Poddar household, Kaveri says no one will celebrate Makar Sankranti. Everyone agrees and says they won't celebrate anything until Vidya returns. Rohit says Madhav has gone to talk to an MLA in Delhi. Sanjay says Armaan needs time to get over Abhira, so he should not be trusted to get Vidya out.

Abhira approaches police officers, but no one bothers with her. Armaan secures an appointment with an MLA and goes to his office. The secretary asks him to wait, as the MLA has gone to get his son from school. On the other hand, Abhira sees a crowd surrounding an MLA; no one notices a child on the opposite side of the lane.

The child chases a kite and comes to the middle of the road. Abhira saves him. Impressed, the MLA asks Abhira if he can help her. She asks him to release her mother-in-law, Vidya Poddar, from prison. On the other hand, Armaan gets into a fight with the MLA's secretary, and he is ousted from office.

The next morning, Abhira comes to the Poddar house and cleans the writing on the wall and the gate. She also decorates the floor with flowers. Armaan thinks he must have seen Abhira. He comes downstairs, and Abhira hides. The Poddar family comes out and thanks Armaan for arranging Vidya's release. Armaan looks confused.

Armaan goes to get Vidya from the prison. Vidya doesn't react. At home, everyone is excited to welcome Vidya. Kaveri requests her to perform the aarti. Armaan notices Manish outside and tells him that he and Abhira must be finding another reason to put Vidya back in prison. Manish tells him it was Abhira who arranged her release.

The plate slips from Vidya's hand while performing the aarti. She requests to speak to Armaan alone. The episode ends here.

