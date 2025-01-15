Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 15: Vidya keeps THIS condition for Armaan; will latter move on from Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 15: Today’s episode begins with Vidya telling Armaan that he should promise her to take revenge on Abhira for Vidya’s insult. She says Abhhira is responsible for sending her to jail, and she should be punished now. Armaan tells her that by arranging Vidya’s release, Abhira thinks they will forget about her deeds.

At the temple, Abhira ties a thread around the tree and sees Armaan there. Abhira asks him how her mother is doing. Armaan tells her not to take his mother’s name. He goes away from there. Surekha stops him and says Abhira has arranged for Vidya’s release from prison, and he should now think about fixing their relationship.

Abhir texts Kiara, thinking he is texting Charu. Kiara gets excited getting texts from Abhir.

Armaan breaks a pot and asks Abhira to fix it back together. He says his mother went through a lot in prison, and she cannot go back to her old self.

Abhira cries when she sees the divorce papers. Ruhi gives her coffee and says it’s morning. She advises her to move on from Armaan. She says the Poddar family does not understand Abhira’s side, so she should move on with her life instead of running after Armaan.

Abhira says Armaan is angry and he will come around soon. She goes to the college hoping to see Armaan. On the other hand, Kaveri finds out Ruhi has gone to visit Abhira. Armaan gets Vidya to the table. She picks up the plate and leaves.

Armaan says he is getting late. Sanjay suggests they go to the firm together. Armaan says he is going to college. Everyone is shocked to hear this. Sanjay tells Kaveri that Armaan might fall for Abhira again.

At college, all the students tease Abhira. As Armaan walks in, he steps over to Abhira’s mobile, and everyone notices Armaan has removed the wedding ring from his finger. He says they will do a case study today and revisit Vidya and Abhir’s case.

Although Abhira raises her hand, Armaan ignores her. On the other hand, Ruhi, Sierra, and Abhir bump into the chorus gang at the park. Abhir texts Kiara that she is looking petty, thinking he is texting Charu. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

