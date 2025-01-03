Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 2: Will Vidya reveal the truth about Abhir’s accident to Poddars and Goenkas?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jan 2: Today’s episode begins with Kiara running as soon as she sees Kaveri. Abhira follows her. The guard stops Kaveri from entering as it’s a VIP zone. Armaan realizes he lost the VIP passes somewhere and goes to look for them.

Abhira tells Kiara that she is behaving like a child, which is why no one in the family treats her like an adult. Kiara tells her she will go as soon as she apologizes to Abhir. Abhira replies she will convey her apology to Abhir. She brings Kiara outside.

Kaveri takes her away. Swarna asks Abhira if she has talked to Armaan. Hearing this, Manish asks why she is chasing that boy again who has hurt her so many times. Swarna tells him that the boy is Abhira’s husband. Abhira says her par nanu has every right to be angry at her. She explains that marriage is not a bed of roses, and since she is not a perfect wife, she cannot expect Armaan to be a perfect husband.

Abhira and Armaan look for each other with cure placards. Manish asks Charu and Siara if Abhir has come, and they reply he hasn’t come yet. Armaan sees Vidya and approaches her. The latter gets startled.

Abhira decides to go on the stage to announce that she is waiting for Armaan. Armaan gets excited hearing it.

Abhir enters the concert, and everyone cheers for him. He becomes unconscious as soon as he reaches the stage. Abhira screams, and others get worried. Vidya recognizes Abhir by his jacket and gets anxious.

The Poddars and Goenkas take Abhir to the hospital. Abhira goes with him in the ambulance. Kiara gets angry as her family members stop her from going.

At the hospital, Kaveri tries to cheer Manish and asks him to be strong. Armaan asks Ruhi to eat something. Vidya decides to tell everyone the truth, and the doctor comes out at that time. The doctor informs everyone that Abhir is in a critical condition. Everyone prays for Abhir. The episode ends here.

