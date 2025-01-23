Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 22: Armaan breaks down after his meeting with Abhira; latter starts work with RK

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 22: The episode starts with Armaan breaking down inside the car. He questions why he still has feelings for Abhira. He holds the perfume bottle left behind by Abhira.

Charu sits and thinks fo Abhir. Ruhi asks her what she is doing. She replies she is working. Ruhi apologises for forcing her to take up Abhira’s divorce case. She says it’s not what’s bothering her, rather it’s about Abhir. She tells her that Abhir has expressed that he likes her.

Ruhi gets shocked. Charu explains how difficult there situation will be given the two families hate each other. Owing to her previous experiences in relationships, she says she doesn’t want to be close to another boy again. Ruhi tells her Abhir is different from other boys. She requests her to be soft with him when she goes to reject his offer.

RK gets late and Abhira questions him. He reminds her he is the boss and asks her to give the tiffin. Abhira questions his motive and asks if they met in the temple to pray before working on cases. RK asks her to go around looking for clients.

Abhira goes to talk to a person, but she fails. Then RK goes to a lady and manages to get her as a client. Abhir says she cannot fool others this way and suggests RK can get clients while Abhira does all the hard work of verifying and working on the case.

Advertisement

Manisha gives Abhira’s prasad to Vidya. The latter says Abhira has no place in her and Armaan’s life. Sanjay comes and supports Vidya saying her anger is justified.

Armaan is unable to concentrate in the meeting and asks the clerk to cancel all meetings for the day. As everyone leaves, he spills the perfume bottle on the table and thinks of Abhira.

Ruhi comes to give the tiffin. She asks why the room is smelling like Abhira’s perfume. Armaan gets angry and says someone else might have used it. Ruhi says she didn’t relaise his hatred for Abhira is so intense.

Charu goes to tell Abhir that they cannot be together. She sees Abhir giving up as the doctor asks him to walk. She motivates and helps him. Later, Abhir tells her how his life changed for better with Charu’s arrival. The latter hesitates to express her feelings.

Advertisement

Abhira and RK get into a banter. She learns that he calls his bike Suman. RK leaves on his bike for court and asks Abhira to hire a rickshaw. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Makers drop happy PICS of Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla; netizens demand ‘We want #abhimaan together’