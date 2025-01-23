Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 23: Madhav confronts Armaan about his actions toward Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 23: Today's episode begins with Abhira walking to the court as she fails to find an auto. She sees RK handing over their case to another lawyer and charging money. Abhira confronts him, but the latter lectures her about doing things his way.

While Abhira says there is respect in fighting a case in court, RK states that he only cares about money. Kaveri arrives there, and seeing her, RK recognizes her and escapes. Abhira wonders why Kaveri has come to the court and goes to talk to her, but Kaveri ignores her.

At the Poddar household, Manisha cooks a dish and burns it intentionally. Vidya asks her what she is up to. Aaryan and Krish say they wanted to have poha cooked by Vidya, but didn’t want to bother her. Vidya says she will cook for them.

Armaan tells Manisha that he understands her plan now. She tells him it was Abhira’s plan.

At the Goenka household, Charu and Abhir return home. They see Kiara there. Abhir says he took a step by himself today. Manish and Suwarna congratulate him. Kiara hugs him. He says he has found his strength after a long time and looks at Charu.

At night, Armaan and Abhira think of each other. They remember their special day when Abhira named a star after them. Abhira waits for Armaan to call her, while the latter decides to call her but fails to find his phone. RK calls Abhira and gives her the day off.

The next day, Abhira wakes up and says she has to keep herself busy so that she doesn’t think about Armaan. The latter gets angry and vents his frustration at Krish and Charu. Charu asks Armaan if he is missing Abhira.

Vidya comes there and asks him the same question. Armaan says Abhira is his past now. Vidya advises him to throw Abhira out of his heart too. Madhav arrives and expresses his displeasure over the conversation.

Kiara tells Manisha that she and Abhir love each other and want to get married. Manisha gets shocked and beats her. She asks her to forget about Abhir, as they can never be together. Vidya overhears them and asks Manisha if they are talking about Kiara’s marriage. Manisha avoids the conversation.

Madhav confronts Armaan and says he has always been proud of him, but today, he can’t recognize him. He tells Armaan that whatever he did with Abhira is not right. While he has proved to be an ideal son, supporting his mother when she is wrong is unfair.

After Madhav leaves, Armaan thinks he has done this for Vidya’s happiness, as he knows how much Abhira has hurt Vidya. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

