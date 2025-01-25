Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 24: Abhira and Armaan fight as latter questions her on alimony demands

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jan 24: Today’s episode begins with Abhira cleaning the table. Swarna tells her that they should patch up if she really loves Armaan, as they are both hurting. Swarna sees the gift Abhira has bought for Armaan.

Abhira says Armaan has ended everything, and she can never forget that. RK arrives, and Abhira lashes out at him for his unprofessional attitude. He says he got the case file of their client and came to deliver it to Abhira. He jokes that he is Abhira’s boss and she should not be annoyed at him.

Abhira takes the files and leaves. RK teases that women going through divorce cases usually stay in a bad mood. Swarna offers him tea. As she leaves to get it, RK takes Armaan’s address from the servant. He sees the gift on the table and decides to teach Armaan a lesson.

At the Poddar household, everyone sits together to watch a movie while Krish fixes the projector. Abhira and Armaan’s wedding video plays and everyone gets shocked. Vidya asks Krish to delete the clip immediately, but Manisha interrupts and suggests that it’s Armaan’s decision, not Vidya’s.

The servant comes to deliver Armaan a gift from Abhira. As he opens it, slippers come out of the box, and they find a note that reads that Abhira wants alimony from Armaan. Everyone gets angry. Ruhi supports Abhira and reminds Vidya of the time when Kaveri handed B Nanu a sandal on stage.

Armaan says he will arrange for Abhira’s alimony and leaves. Abhira comes to Armaan’s favorite spot and looks at the stars. She thinks of the day when she gifted Armaan a telescope for star watching.

At a cafe, Abhir tells Charu how he is different from the guys Charu has met before. He says he will convince both of their families for their marriage. Charu asks if he will be able to convince Armaan. The waiter accidentally trips, and the tea falls on Charu. Abhir stands up and covers her.

Charu asks Abhir how much he loves her, and she confesses that she has feelings for him, too. Abhir gets excited.

As Abhira returns home, she sees a car with a pink heart, and the message reads, ‘Gift for my ex-wife Abhira.’ She gets angry and tears the paper heart and sees Armaan sitting inside. He comes out and says that he never thought Abhira could stoop so low.

Abhira vents out and says how Armaan has never tried to understand her side. He never thought about her brother, who would never be able to stand. She says she has no idea about the slippers that Armaan is talking about.

Armaan and Abhira go inside to ask if Abhir has sent the gift, but he denies it. The Goenka family is shocked. The servant tells Abhira that RK had asked for Armaan’s address. Abhira gets a voice note from RK, who says that now she can demand alimony from Armaan, and their family will beg on the streets. The episode ends here.

