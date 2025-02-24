Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 24: Who will Armaan choose between Shivani and Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 24: The episode begins with RK confronting Armaan, telling him that people are not a garden where he can come and go as he pleases. He demands that Armaan choose between Abhira and Shivani, making it clear that he cannot take both with him. Armaan is left confused and leaves Shivani’s place.

Meanwhile, Abhira searches for Armaan but finds him missing. When Shivani questions RK about his conversation with Armaan, he informs both her and Abhira about the difficult choice he has given him.

Shivani then asks Abhira how Armaan is taking her away from RK. Abhira explains that she is Armaan’s wife and had only pretended otherwise in the hospital. She decides to support Armaan, while Shivani chooses to stand by RK.

Armaan goes to the office and struggles with his decision, wondering why he can’t have everything he wants. He feels restless and torn between the two. Abhira, not wanting to influence his choice, chooses to stay away. However, Armaan senses her presence, and when she finally speaks, she confesses her love for him, leaving him stunned.

The next morning, Shivani informs Abhira that Armaan has taken RK somewhere and asks her to find him. Meanwhile, Armaan confronts RK and declares that he has made his decision. When Abhira asks if he has chosen Shivani, Armaan confirms it. Though heartbroken, Abhira accepts his choice.

Armaan then asks if he has hurt her, admitting that he feels he is being punished for the pain he has caused. He apologizes, believing that she will have a better life without him. Abhira assures him that she will be fine and asks him not to feel guilty. They both admit that they will miss each other.

In a shocking twist, RK reveals that he was only testing Armaan to see if he would prioritize Shivani the way he does. He praises Armaan’s sacrifice and calls him a man with a big heart. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.