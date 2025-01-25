Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 25: Abhira finds out about RK's mother and her condition; latter apologizes to Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 25: Today’s episode begins with Abhira arriving at RK’s house. She slaps him for sending the gift to Armaan’s house. She says she never demanded alimony, and for RK, the only thing she had left—her self-respect—is lost today. She explains why relationships are more important to her than money.

RK realizes his mistake and tells Abhira that Armaan has been very unfair to her, so he decides to teach him a lesson.

At the Poddar house, Charu confesses to Kajal that she has fallen in love. She says she needs some time to reveal the name to Kajal, but she needs to know if Kajal will support her. Kajal assures her that she has been unfair to Charu in the past, but this time, she will fight with everyone to ensure Charu gets to marry the love of her life.

At the same time, Kiara and Manisha talk about Abhir. Manisha tells Kiara that she has an infatuation with him and admires his songs and looks. Kiara says she knows it’s love, but Manisha insists that she will talk to the Goenkas about them.

At the Poddar household, Abhir decides to tell his family about Charu. Abhira arrives in a bad mood and tells everyone she has given up her job. Everyone worries about her.

Advertisement

Later that night, Armaan dreams of Abhira. He sees her leaving with the pot where he has kept her belongings. He pleads with her to return to his life, but Abhira says he has closed all the paths. Abhira leaves, and Armaan cries. He wakes up and realizes it was a dream.

The next morning, RK arrives at the Poddar household. He sees Kaveri with a broom and mistakes her for a servant. He orders her to get tea and fetch Armaan Poddar. As Kaveri looks at him, they recognize each other. Hearing the chaos, Manoj and Sanjay come out.

Kaveri tells everyone that RK is the guy who called her ‘buddhi.’ RK argues that Kaveri started the fight, but nobody listens to him. Armaan arrives, and RK requests him to deliver a fair judgment.

Armaan learns that RK is the person responsible for sending slippers as a gift and asking for alimony on Abhira’s behalf.

Advertisement

RK tells Armaan that it was Abhira’s misfortune and Armaan’s blessing that they got married. He questions how, despite having so much wealth, they could terminate Abhira’s license by lying. He questions their morals and says the divorce is good for them.

After RK leaves, Armaan questions himself for mistreating Abhira. On the other hand, Abhira goes to the hospital for B Nanu’s treatment. There, she spots RK. She decides to return his files and finds out that his mother is admitted to the hospital. She learns that his mother is mentally unstable. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 24: Abhira and Armaan fight as latter questions her on alimony demands