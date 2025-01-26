Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 26: Goenkas and Poddars find out about Abhir and Charu; here’s how they react

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 26: Today’s episode begins with Abhira seeing RK giving cash to the hospital reception for his mother’s care. As he falls short of money, Abhira keeps the money on the table, which RK later notices.

At the Poddar household, Vidya searches for Armaan. Kaveri tells her that she has sent Armaan to the hospital to pick up her reports. Vidya says because of Abhira, outsiders are talking about them.

Manisha comes there with Kiara, while Charu comes with Kajal. Kiara tells Kaveri that she is in love with Abhir, and they want to marry each other. Charu is shocked and remains silent. Kaveri slaps Kiara.

Sanjay taunts that Manoj has been a bad influence on his children. Manisha tells Kaveri that she tried to talk to Kiara, but she is determined to marry Abhir. Kaveri asks Kiara to think of Vidya’s condition, for which Abhir is responsible.

Kiara hits back, saying Abhhir may not stand ever again and Vidya is responsible for his condition. She says she has made up her mind and won’t listen to anyone.

Abhira and RK talk about his mother. She finds out that the woman RK is caring for is not his mother but someone who got separated from her son. Abhira is moved by his kindness.

Abhira confesses that she had come to return RK’s files because she didn’t want to work with him. She tells him that she will work with him under certain conditions—they won’t give their cases to anyone, they will fight and win, and Abhira should get more money from each case. Armaan sees them together and wonders what Abhira is doing with RK.

Manish shows the reports to his family and says they are normal. Abhir encourages him to eat one kachori. Manish suspects something is fishy. Abhir tells everyone he is in love and has decided to get married. Abhira gets excited and hugs him.

As the Goenkas ask him to tell the name of the girl, Kaveri enters with the Poddar family. He accuses Abhir of misleading a young girl and playing with her feelings. Manoj says he is ruining the girl’s life. Charu looks at Abhir and cries.

Abhir says they cannot scare him, and he loves this girl. Sanjay says he cannot even stand on his own, so how will he support the girl he marries? Abhira asks him to stay within limits.

Abhiir says he loves Charu and wants to marry him. Charu smiles. Kaveri asks hiim about Kiara. He says Kiara is his fan, well-wisher, and the sister of the girl he will marry.

On the other hand, Kiara cries and asks Armaan to convince Kaveri of her marriage with Abhir. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

