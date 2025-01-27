Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 27: Armaan and Abhira decide to talk to each other about Abhir and Charu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jan 27: The episode begins with Manoj teasing Abhir for flirting with both Kiara and Charu. Abhir realizes he accidentally messaged Kiara instead of Charu and quickly explains the mix-up. Sanjay, however, accuses him of lying. Abhir admits that he’s in love with Charu, which angers Kaveri. Manish tries to calm her down, but Kaveri warns that she won’t forgive Abhir if he doesn’t reconsider his choice.

Meanwhile, Armaan tells Kiara there’s been a misunderstanding. Kiara worries that the Poddars might create trouble at Abhir’s home. Armaan reassures her, but Kiara believes Abhir is mature enough to handle the situation.

Abhir then announces his desire to marry Charu, further enraging Kaveri. When questioned about the confusion, Abhir shows Charu’s picture to explain everything. Abhira advises him to clear things up. Later, Kiara becomes anxious, wondering if the Poddars insulted Abhir. When Abhir confesses his love for Charu to Kiara, she is shocked. Hurt and angry, Kiara refuses to listen and ends the call. Abhir feels conflicted, realizing someone’s heart will inevitably break.

Charu comes home, only to find Kiara dressed exactly like her. Charu questions Kiara’s behavior, and Kiara demands to know why Abhir loves Charu instead of her. Charu tries to calm her down, but Kiara grows restless. Manisha informs Kaveri that Kiara is deeply hurt. Kaveri insists that both Charu and Kiara should move on, and Vidya agrees, stating neither should marry Abhir.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, RK reflects on his own life. When his brother teases him about liking someone, RK denies it, claiming he’ll never fall in love.

Abhir speaks to Charu again, expressing his feelings, but Charu remains preoccupied with Kiara’s state of mind. Abhira decides that she should meet Armaan and ask him to talk to Charu and Kiara. Armaan also decides to meet Abhira and calls her on the way, but her network remains busy. Abhir also tries to call Armaan.

Charu tries to comfort Kiara, but Kiara refuses to respond, leaving Charu feeling hurt. Meanwhile, Abhira waits for Armaan at their special spot, but they fail to connect on call. Both assume the other is upset, and their misunderstanding leaves them missing each other deeply. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 26: Goenkas and Poddars find out about Abhir and Charu; here’s how they react