Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 28: Armaan misunderstands Abhira as RK interferes between them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 28: Today’s episode begins with Armaan pleading with Kiara to open the door, but she refuses. Kiara is upset and doesn’t want to eat or talk to anyone. Charu is shocked when she sees Kiara in this state.

Abhira agrees to work with RK in court despite his concerns about her being Armaan’s wife. RK asks her to sign an employee conduct form, but Abhira insists on continuing their professional partnership. When Armaan notices Abhira and RK together, he becomes restless and loses focus.

RK, meanwhile, continues to support Abhira and starts developing feelings for her. As his mother calls him, he takes the call and gets up. Abhira feels good seeing RK care so much for a lady who is not even his own mother.

At the Poddar house, Kaveri avoids talking to Kiara. Ruhi asks her to be kinder, but Kaveri taunts Ruhi for siding with the Goenkas and constantly switching loyalties. Ruhi explains that both families are important to her, and she will support them both.

Meanwhile, Kajal questions Charu about who she loves, leaving Charu speechless when Abhir suddenly appears. Kaveri tells Abhir to leave the house, but he insists on talking to Kiara. However, Kiara cries seeing him and runs away, and Kaveri repeats her demand for him to leave. Abhir then confesses his love for Charu, urging her to admit her feelings to her family. Charu denies loving him, leaving Abhir heartbroken. Kaveri scolds him for creating trouble between Charu and Kiara.

Later, Armaan asks Abhira to come with him as he wants to talk to her. They discuss Abhir and Charu’s equation, with Abhira defending him. The conversation shifts to love, and Armaan asks Abhira if she still believes in love. RK steps in to tell Armaan to stop bothering Abhira. Armaan warns RK to stay away. They grab each other by the collar.

Abhira separates them. Armaan leaves and tells Abhira to continue working with RK. When RK interferes in Abhira and Armaan’s matters, Abhira scolds him and reminds him their relationship is strictly professional. RK admits he is affected by her, but Abhira insists that she and Armaan aren’t officially separated. RK gets angry and frustrated with her response.

Meanwhile, Manisha tries to comfort Kiara at the Poddar household. Sanjay suggests sending her abroad, but Manisha refuses to let her go alone. Charu steps in, saying Kiara isn’t going anywhere, but Kiara continues to ignore her.

Charu feels guilty for breaking both Abhir and Kiara’s hearts. Abhir, devastated by Charu’s rejection, struggles to control his emotions. He breaks things—Abhira steps in to comfort him.

On the other hand, Vidya discovers that Armaan still has feelings for Abhira. Believing that Abhira has ruined Armaan’s life, Vidya decides to create a rift between them. The episode ends here.

