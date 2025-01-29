Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 29: Vidya insults Abhira for moving on in front of Armaan; will the latter protest?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 29: The episode begins with Abhira trying to get her bar council license reinstated. When she calls for an update, she is told to check back later. Frustrated, she feels like nothing is going right in her life—her brother Abhir isn’t getting the love he deserves, and her career is stuck.

She imagines Armaan appearing in her room, asking her to return to his house. However, Abhira insists she wants to stay with Manisha and Abhir. In this dream, Armaan admits he doesn’t feel good without her, but Abhira pushes him away. Snapping back to reality, she realizes Armaan only seems to yell at her these days, yet she still misses him.

Meanwhile, RK is recording a video with a Paris backdrop when Abhira arrives. Seeing her, he asks why she’s there. Abhira mentions the case she got through Manish. RK tries to continue filming, but Abhira’s presence distracts him, and he blames her for ruining his focus.

Armaan drives Vidya to the temple. Vidya asks if Armaan is truly happy, but he avoids answering. Vidya presses Armaan again, and he insists he’s happy with his family. They get out of the vehicle and Vidya’s saree gets caught in the car door. Armaan rushes to help.

Abhira notices Vidya and asks RK to assist Vidya, but RK refuses, saying he won’t help Armaan’s mother. Even after Abhira insists, RK remains firm. Eventually, he goes to help, but Armaan refuses his help. As RK returns, Abhira asks why he returned without helping Viidya.

Vidya then lashes out at Abhira, accusing her of moving on and ruining her own reputation. RK stands up for Abhira, but she stops him. Vidya tells Armaan to move on as well. RK warns Vidya that she’s crossed a line. Abhira and RK walk away, leaving Armaan and Vidya in shock.

Later, RK believes Abhira won’t handle the upcoming meeting well and steps in to support her. Armaan and Abhira both reflect on their situation, with Armaan feeling responsible for the tension between Abhira and Vidya. RK offers to drop Abhira at home. Meanwhile, Armaan meets with an accident, leaving Vidya worried. Armaan, however, assures her that he is fine. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.