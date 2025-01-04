Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 3: Doctors reveal shocking truth about Abhir’s accident; Abhira REACTS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jan 3: Today's episode begins with Vidya trying to tell the truth about Abhir's accident to Armaan. The news report states that Abhir was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road which caused the accident. Abhira gets angry and goes inside the room. She throws things around. Armaan follows her and consoles her.

Sanjay says Abhirr might have been drunk during the accident. Manish asks him not to spread false rumors. Madhav reveals the accident happened at a desolate spot, so it's taking time to solve the case. But it has been confirmed that a car hit Abhir and the driver ran away.

The Goenkas and Poddars pray for Abhir. The doctor informs that he has regained consciousness. Everyone rushes to see him. Seeing the Poddars, Abhir says he doesn't want to see their face ever. They leave.

Abhir asks Ruhi and Abhira to help him get up on the bed. The Poddars look from outside the glass. The doctors tell the Goenkas Abhir can never walk as the accident has damaged his nerves. Abhir breaks down and says rockstar Abhir's career is over.

Abhir and Ruhi try to cheer him up and say they will take him abroad for treatment. Manish gets angry at the doctor and asks him to do something. Abhir asks everyone to leave him alone.

Abhira asks Madhav to promise her that he will find the person responsible for Abhir's condition and punish him severely. Vidya gets anxious. The Poddars return to the hotel where Kaveri stops Kiara from meeting Abhir.

Rohit tells Vidya to apologize to Abhir for slapping him. On the other hand, Abhir refuses to eat anything. Abhira gives him Akshara's blanket and Abhir gets emotional. The episode ends here.

