Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 30: RK’s mother talks to Madhav’s picture, will Abhira notice?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 30: The episode begins with Ruhi trying to convince Abhir to eat, but he refuses, saying he won’t touch food until he speaks to Charu. Ruhi reminds him that Armaan, Rohit, and Charu always put others first, but Abhir stands his ground.

Abhira steps in, explaining that Charu is avoiding him because she’s scared. Abhir, confused, asks what she’s afraid of. Despite their efforts, he remains firm and does not touch the food. He says Charu is breaking three hearts.

Meanwhile, Armaan tries to get Kiara to eat, but she unexpectedly seeks blessings from a stranger for her love, leaving Armaan, Charu, and Manisha surprised. She gives the food to the poor man.

Lost in thought, Armaan imagines Abhira in his room. But then, to his shock, Abhira actually sneaks in, asking him to call Charu. Armaan says Charu doesn’t want to talk, but Abhira insists on meeting her.

At the same time, Kaveri sends Kajal to get her specs from Armaan’s room, forcing Armaan and Abhira to hide under a blanket. They share a moment but quickly snap back to reality. Before Abhirra leaves, she says she won’t explain her actions for which Vidya insulted her.

Despite Armaan’s attempts to stop her, Abhira manages to bring Charu to meet Abhir under the pretext of meeting a client. Abhir demands to know why she’s giving up on their love for Kiara. Charu, however, claims she doesn’t love him anymore. She says this way, she can keep her family happy.

Meanwhile, RK receives an urgent call and rushes off. In the park, Abhir continues pressing Charu for answers. Armaan decides to take Charu back, but Abhira plans to stop him. Armaan helps the kids to get down a kite from the tree. Abhira cheers for him.

Later, Abhira gets a call from the city hospital and is shocked to learn that RK has listed her as his emergency contact. The nurse asks her to sign a consent form, but she refuses. At the hospital, RK’s mother sees Madhav’s picture and talks to it.

Abhira doesn’t see the picture. RK’s mother mistakes Abhira for her daughter-in-law, leaving Abhira confused. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.