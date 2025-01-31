Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 31: Armaan struggles with guilt; RK supports Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 31: The episode begins with Abhira distracting Shivani so she can take the injection. RK, worried about Shivani, asks the nurse if she has taken the shot. Later, he talks to Abhira about providing her emergency contact number. Abhira expresses happiness that RK trusts her.

Shivani calls Abhira her daughter-in-law. She asks her if she will stay by RK’s side forever. RK tries to stop her, but Abhira intervenes. Shivani begins talking about Madhav, but RK urges her to rest. To help Shivani sleep, Abhira sings a song.

Meanwhile, Sanjay and Armaan discuss Varma’s case. Varma speaks ill of Abhira, accusing her of taking bribes and stating that it was good she left the firm. He praises Armaan for filing a complaint against her. Armaan, furious, confronts Varma.

Despite his anger, Varma reminds Armaan that he himself filed the complaint and suggests he should now leave the firm. Armaan, overwhelmed, breaks down in front of Madhav, admitting that he still misses Abhira. Madhav consoles him, pointing out that Armaan still loves her.

Feeling guilty about ruining her career, Armaan regrets his actions. Madhav tells him that now that he understands his mistake, he must figure out how to make things right. He advises Armaan to think about Abhira and make a decision.

Elsewhere, RK apologizes to Abhira for giving her contact number in an emergency. Abhira reassures him and tells him to stop apologizing. RK then asks if she felt awkward when Shivani called her daughter-in-law and questions why she stopped him from correcting Shivani.

Armaan finds himself thinking about both Vidya and Abhira. As he reads Akshara’s letter, he realizes he has disappointed her.

Meanwhile, Abhira explains to RK that Shivani was searching for her son, and she didn’t want to break her heart. She believes finding Shivani’s real son is impossible. RK shares memories of his mother, and Abhira reflects on how every mother dreams of a happy life for their child. She recalls how Akshara wanted her to become a successful lawyer but says that her license was revoked.

When RK asks if she contacted higher authorities, Abhira explains that they require proof of her innocence, but her case files are at the Poddar firm. She refuses to steal them, but RK is determined to help her. Meanwhile, Armaan secretly instructs his staff to retrieve Abhira’s files without Sanjay knowing. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.