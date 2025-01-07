Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 7: Abhira decides to sue Vidya; will Armaan be able to change her mind?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 7: The episode starts with Armaan telling Kaveri and his family that Abhir is his brother. He says Abhira and her family won’t register a police complaint against Vidya, and they should give her and her family some time. Kaveri accuses Abhira of brainwashing Armaan.

Krish and Aryan stop Kiara from meeting Abhir. Kiara says they can complain to the family, but they won’t be able to stop her. Krish says Abhir has already caused enough problems in their family and Kiara shouldn’t intensify it further. Kiara argues that it’s their family who ruined Abhir’s life and his career.

Manish burns Abhir’s medical reports. Abhira asks him about the doctor’s advice. He says the country’s best orthopedic specialist has confirmed that the damage is too severe and nothing can be done. Manish tells Abhira that if she plans to go back to the Poddar house, she should let him know so he can support Abhir.

Abhira reflects on Armaan’s words. He had said that he believes Abhira won’t take any serious steps against Vidya. Swarna interrupts her thoughts and asks if she is thinking about Armaan. Swarna tells her that she has every right to think about her husband and their family. She also assures Abhira that Armaan is not wrong for taking his mother’s side.

Advertisement

Kiara secretly meets Abhir and gifts him a bracelet to protect him from the evil eye. As she escapes, she hides in a room. Meanwhile, Abhira takes the diary from under Abhir’s pillow. She apologizes to Abhir and reads it. She comes across entries he had made as a child and breaks down in tears.

Manish asks Abhira about her decision. She replies that she will sue Vidya. Kiara informs Armaan about this, and Kaveri scolds Armaan for trusting Abhira too much.

Armaan calls Abhira, but she doesn’t answer. Swarna gives Abhira a reality check and tells her that if she has already made up her mind, she shouldn’t hesitate to confront Armaan. She asks Abhira to think about her in-laws, her husband, and their relationship.

Armaan comes to meet Abhira at the Goenka house. He accuses Abhira of having conditional love for him, saying her love turned out to have terms and conditions. Abhira tells him they should stand by each other during this difficult time. However, Armaan says that Abhira has already decided to go her separate way, and their story has come to an end.

Advertisement

Armaan leaves. Abhira screams that she loves him and breaks down. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira and Armaan at crossroads again; will they choose each other this time?