Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 7: Charu confesses her love for Abhir; here’s how Armaan reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 7: The episode begins with Shivani asking RK why he is refusing Armaan’s help. RK jokes, saying, "What if Armaan kidnaps us?" Shivani doesn’t understand why RK dislikes Armaan so much and points out they have nothing valuable for him to take.

RK replies that he has her, and if Armaan tries to take her away, he won’t allow it. Shivani reassures RK, trying to calm him down. Meanwhile, Armaan offers to drop RK and Shivani at Abhira’s house.

Getting in the car, RK texts Abhira that he along with his mom and Armaan, are coming to her place. Armaan sees the text.

On the other hand, Ruhi and Abhira show Abhir a ring. Abhir reveals that he had originally chosen the ring for Charu, but now he plans to give it to Kiara. This makes Ruhi angry, as she feels Abhir is playing with both Charu’s and Kiara’s emotions.

Abhira explains that Abhir is only trying to make Charu jealous by proposing to Kiara. Abhir agrees, saying this is his plan. Ruhi and Abhira then wonder what will happen if Charu doesn’t come back to Abhir. However, Abhir remains hopeful, saying that Kiara will still be happy even if Charu doesn’t marry him.

Kiara, excited about her upcoming wedding, asks Charu for help in convincing the Poddar family. She also wants Charu to assist her in selecting a ring for Abhir, which makes Charu emotional.

Meanwhile, Manish gets upset with Abhir, and Abhira steps in to calm him down. Just then, RK, Armaan, and Shivani arrive, surprising Abhira. Seeing them together, the glass falls from Abhira’s hands. Shivani reassures everyone that breaking a glass is actually a good sign.

When Shivani meets Abhira, Manish is shocked to see her. He quickly senses that RK and Abhira are caught up in some drama. Shivani asks Abhira if RK has been treating her badly, but Abhira assures her that everything is fine. RK, however, tells Armaan to leave.

Shivani then reminds RK that Armaan and Abhira already know each other. Shivani interacts with Manish and decides to go home, but just as Abhira is about to get hurt, Armaan rushes to protect her. Shivani and RK are shocked by how close they seem. Armaan explains that he was just trying to help. Shivani then tells RK that he should learn how to care for his wife from Armaan.

Later, Armaan confronts Abhira about the act she and RK are putting on in front of Shivani. Abhira insists that she is doing this because Shivani is unwell. She asks Armaan if he is jealous. The latter says he is being entertained by their drama.

This leads to an argument in which Abhira challenges Armaan to find out if Charu truly has feelings for Abhir. Armaan, in response, tells Abhira to give up on love. However, Abhira stands firm, saying that love is important and that she will never stop believing in it.

Back at home, Armaan starts testing Charu’s feelings and eventually realizes that she does, in fact, have feelings for Abhir. Charu confesses her love for Abhir, and her mother also overhears this.

Armaan calls Abhira and says she is right. They decide to work together to bring Abhir and Charu together for marriage. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.