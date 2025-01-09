Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 8: Poddars and Goenkas meet in court; here’s how Abhira and Armaan handle the situation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, January 8: Today’s episode begins with Abhira running inside the room as she hears something falling. She finds Abhir on the floor and helps him to get up. Abhir questions her if Armaan is there as he hears them talking.

Abhira tells him Armaan is doing the right thing by supporting his mother like she is supporting her brother. Abhir says all he ever wanted in his life was someone to stand by him through thick and thin and he is glad Abhira is there for him.

Vidya apologises to Ruhi. She asks her to call Abhira so that she can apologize to Abhir. Ruhi calls Abhira, but latter suggests that Abhir might react, so it is not a good idea. Kaveri comforts Vidya.

Kaveri tells Armaan that Abhira doesn’t care about his mother and Vidya tries to say something. Armaan hugs Vidya and says Abhira has hurt them. They plan how to fight the case. Sanjay asks Ruhi to step away as she might inform her family about their strategies.

Sanjay says they will tell the court Vidya was with the family at the time of the accident. Ruhi overhears this and informs Abhira.

On the other hand, Krish and Aryan take Kiara to the cafe and ask her about her intentions with Abhir. Other individuals at the cafe overhear their conversation and blame them for Abhir’s accident. Kiara says like true fans, they should pray for Abhir to recover. Krish suggests they should escape from there.

Advertisement

Sanjay convinces everyone that they should lie for Vidya's sake if they want her to be safe and not go to jail. Vidya breaks down and tells Kaveri she doesn’t want to go to jail and stay with her family. Armaan promises her that he will fish to ensure Vidya remains safe with her family.

Manish says Vidya hit Abhir intentionally. Abhira asks him to not play the blame game and they will be fair in court.

The Poddars and Goenkas meet in court. Abhira asks Armaan to return the turtle to her as it was her good luck charm. She says she never realized Armaan Poddar would lie in court to win a case. Armaan says he is going to fight the biggest case of his life.

The judge questions Manish about Abhir and Vidya’s equation and he tells him about the clap incident. The judge comes to the conclusion that Vidya might have hit Abhhir intentionally with her car. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 7: Abhira decides to sue Vidya; will Armaan be able to change her mind?