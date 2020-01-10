Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10, 2020: Naira challenges Vedika

Naira & Suhasini get shocked to know about Vedika. Later, Naira challenges to Vedika

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) hugging Kartik (Mohsin Khan) & wishes to get everything fine. Kartik also feels Naira nearby. Dadi tells the doctor to have Vedika’s (Pankhuri Awasthy) sonography test for which Vedika refuses. Dadi tells her not to be scared & asks Kartik to meet the doctor. Dadi informs the doctor about Vedika having one kidney only, which the doctor confirms.

Hearing doctor’s word Naira & Dadi both thinks that something is wrong while Vedika understood that Pallavi has spoken to the doctor already. Naira talks to Dadi about informing truth to Kartik as he will surely believe them. Dadi stops Naira thinking that if Vedika will trap Kartik in any case then, she can’t take Kartik’s life on stake. She tells her about having strong evidence against her.

On the other hand Pallavi informs Vedika about hearing Dadi’s conversation with her of forcing her for the test, that’s why she bribed the doctor. Vedika thanks Pallavi, while Pallavi tells her that it must be Naira behind all this. She tells her that they must have doubt on her.

Naira & Vedika had a conversation in which Naira informs her that forced relations will never work, she will never be able to get Kartik’s love. She challenges her to separate her from Kartik.

She also tells her that Goenkas were also tolerating her because of favor done by her & when they will get to know the truth, then they will snatch her out of their life which made her feel scared. Vedika cancels the plan of her honeymoon as she thinks that what if Naira can make Goenka’s against her. Naira asks Naksh to find Umesh so that they can find evidence against Vedika. Vedika tries to get into the family while Naira is unhappy for Kartik’s condition.

Naira informs Kartik about revealing a big truth to him.

What will be going to happen next? Will Vedika be exposed? Stay hooked to know more.

