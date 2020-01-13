Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 13, 2020: Goenkas celebrate Sankranti with Singhanias

Kairav misses his father Kartik. Goenkas and Singhanias celebrate Sankranti together.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vansh and Goenkas misses Kairav & Naira for Sankranti , while Vedika tries to distract everyone from missing them. At the Singhanias, Kairav also wishes to celebrate Sankranti with his family, but Naira ends up making him understand that she won’t be able to go & if he wants to go then she can send him with the driver. Kairav refuses to go without Naira.

Vedika does efforts to make Dadi on her side, but Dadi ignores her and lectures her for doing wrong with all of them. Vedika overhears Manish & Swarna's conversation about Kartik missing Kairav and trying to fulfill his responsibility well. Kartik smiles seeing a Kite shown by Samarth and tries to catch it. Vedika calls Pallavi to tell her about how Goenkas are crazy for Naira & she should have to go away from their lives, but Pallavi says her that they are just trying to scare her.

Pallavi tells her that they don't have any evidence against us so not to worry. Vansh request Samarth & Gayu to take him to Kairav. Vansh comes to Kairav & they all started celebrating together. Samarth makes a video call to Manish & Akhilesh, after which one by one everyone's leaves for Singhania house to celebrate Sankranti with them. On the other side Naksh tries to find information regarding Umesh gupta & asks people who lives near him, but unable to find any clue about him. Naira asks Dadi about Kartik being alone there with Vedika & wishes to have his presence with them.

Everyone dances and enjoys together while Kairav & Naira both waits for Kartik. Naira starts crying as she misses Kartik & suddenly he came playing dhol. Kairav hugs him, but Vedika also enters which makes everyone unhappy. Vedika tells everyone that I knew Kairav is missing Kartik, that's why I got Kartik here. Naira thinks in her mind that she knows why Vedika is here, while Vedika thinks that what Naira thinks that she will let Kartik come alone. In the upcoming episode we'll see Naira to revealing the truth to Kartik. Stay tuned to know will Naira be able to reveal the truth or not?

Credits :Star Plus

Read More